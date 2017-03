The Philippines' largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc, has raised 5 billion pesos ($114.3 million) through long-term negotiable certificates of deposits, in an offering closed two days ahead of schedule amid strong demand, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/ger94v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)