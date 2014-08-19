The Philippines' Belle Corp plans to raise as much as $200 million by selling shares in gaming unit Sinophil Corp in a deal that would help improve its liquidity and also widen the latter's public ownership, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted a senior Belle executive as saying.

