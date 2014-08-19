BRIEF-Broker UIB "co-operating fully" with UK probe into aviation insurance
* Insurance broker uib says "co-operating fully" with financial conduct authority in investigation into aviation broking
The Philippines' Belle Corp plans to raise as much as $200 million by selling shares in gaming unit Sinophil Corp in a deal that would help improve its liquidity and also widen the latter's public ownership, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted a senior Belle executive as saying.
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.