Bloomberry Resorts Corp has raised 11.43 billion pesos ($253.4 million) through a private debt deal for the expansion of Solaire Resort and Casino, the first integrated gaming and entertainment hub at Pagcor Entertainment City, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/zyh76v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 44.985 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)