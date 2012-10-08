BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust Management announces issue of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023
* Issue Of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023 Under Us$2 bln Emtn Programme Of Rcs Trust
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Marriott to build $300 mln convention center - The Philippine Star
----
Tender for $1.5-bln railway project set for Jan - The Philippine Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Issue Of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023 Under Us$2 bln Emtn Programme Of Rcs Trust
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's central bank has not ordered banks to halt transactions in Qatari riyals, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Monday.