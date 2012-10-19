BRIEF-Varian Medical signs agreement with Vijametech and UPMC
* Signed an agreement with vijametech and upmc, to develop plans for future radiation oncology centers in vietnam
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Signed an agreement with vijametech and upmc, to develop plans for future radiation oncology centers in vietnam
* Medovex corp says has received ce mark approval for denervex system allowing company to market denervex system in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)