BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
The Philippines' Civil Aeronautics Board has fined low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air, owned and operated by Cebu Air Inc , 52.1 million pesos ($1.2 million) following last month's delay and cancellation of several flights in Manila, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
Cebu Pacific said it had not received a copy of the agency's decision and thus could not comment on it.
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1