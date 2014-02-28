BRIEF-Attica Bank group's after tax loss shrinks in 2016 at 49.8 million euros
* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.
Standard Chartered Bank has closed a multi-million dollar finance lease transaction for two Airbus 320-200 aircraft with Cebu Air Inc, the Philippines' largest carrier, Manila Standard Today reported. ()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Group's pre-tax result was a loss of 42.3 million euros ($45.95 million) in FY 2016 against a loss of 604.7 million euros in FY 2015.
* FY 2016 net profit 10.2 million zlotys ($2.62 million)versus 864,400 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8868 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)