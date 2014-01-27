CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tat Gida Q1 net profit drops to 11.6 million lira
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 265.1 milllion lira versus 251.4 million lira year ago
Philippine airline Cebu Air Inc should expect losses in the short term from its newly launched long-haul business amid stiff competition, with PAL Holdings Inc's flag carrier Philippine Airlines aggressively expanding at the same time, aviation consultancy firm CAPA-Center for Aviation said in a Philippine Daily Inquirer report.
BEKASI, Indonesia, April 25 A full merger between Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table, Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said on Tuesday.