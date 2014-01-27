Philippine airline Cebu Air Inc should expect losses in the short term from its newly launched long-haul business amid stiff competition, with PAL Holdings Inc's flag carrier Philippine Airlines aggressively expanding at the same time, aviation consultancy firm CAPA-Center for Aviation said in a Philippine Daily Inquirer report.

