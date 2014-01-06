The Philippine government has injected an additional 10 billion pesos ($225 million) into the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), completing a 50 billion peso capital infusion that gives the central bank more power to support the domestic economy, the Philippine Star reported. (link.reuters.com/qar75v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)