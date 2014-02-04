UPDATE 1-PPG raises bid for Dutch Akzo Nobel to $28.8 bln
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
The Philippine central bank has come up with a list of several possible measures that it may adopt in case an asset bubble emerges in the real estate sector and other industries, including a review of lending limits for banks, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
* Issues 8,749,237 ordinary shares in exchange for all Delta Lloyd preference shares A and the subordinated loan held by Fonds NutsOhra