Philippine property firm Century Properties Group Inc expects to generate 8.4 billion pesos ($191.5 million) in sales from a newly launched 60-story mixed-use tower within the 3.4-hectare development in the Makati financial district, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/dat69v)

($1 = 43.8700 Philippine Pesos) ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)