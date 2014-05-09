HSBC says former Diageo chief Walsh to leave its board
LONDON, April 21 HSBC said Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks maker Diageo, is to step down from its board with immediate effect in order to focus on his other commitments.
Philippine bank China Banking Corp (China Bank), a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, is conducting a due diligence on government-controlled United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), while two other banks said pricing issues could be discouraging other potential investors, the BusinessWorld newspaper quoted the China Bank chairman as saying.
---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON, April 21 HSBC said Paul Walsh, the former chief executive of drinks maker Diageo, is to step down from its board with immediate effect in order to focus on his other commitments.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses.