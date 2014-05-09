Philippine bank China Banking Corp (China Bank), a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, is conducting a due diligence on government-controlled United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), while two other banks said pricing issues could be discouraging other potential investors, the BusinessWorld newspaper quoted the China Bank chairman as saying.

