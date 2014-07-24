BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality FY profit falls
* FY net profit 2.49 million rials versus 2.53 million rials year ago
Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is looking to acquire the Philippines Al-Amanah Bank, which will require between 50 billion pesos to 100 billion pesos ($1.16-2.31 billion) in fresh investments to serve the country's Islamic financing needs, the Manila Bulletin reported, quoting Aleem Siddique Guiapal, director of the Muslim Economic Affairs of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. (bit.ly/1sUqDpY)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.2500 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* FY net profit 2.49 million rials versus 2.53 million rials year ago
* Says co's controlling shareholder Shandong Luneng Group Co Ltd will provide financial support of 100 million yuan, with a term of no more than 12 months and annual interest rate of 4.785 percent
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism