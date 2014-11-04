Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV is set to further
increase its investments in the Philippines to a total of $1.7
billion through the continued upgrade of existing facilities and
the establishment of distribution centres in the country, the
Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino III said Coca-Cola Femsa
will spend an additional $500 million, which is on top of the
$1.2 billion already infused by the company to date and above
the $1 billion investment commitment to the government.
(bit.ly/1qmM1iH)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)