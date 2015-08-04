Six companies have shown interest in the Philippine government's second-round auction for the 18.72 billion peso ($409 million) New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

San Miguel Holdings Corp, Spain's Abeinsa Infraestructuras Medio Ambiente, Leighton Contractors (Philippines) Inc, Datem Inc, Pan Pacific Renewables Power Phils Corp, and Armando U Khong Hun General Contractor Inc have bought pre-qualification documents for the bidding, the newspaper said, citing information from the PPP Center.

The project would give Metro Manila an alternative water source, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.7700 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)