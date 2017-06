link.reuters.com/san79s

-----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Vista CEO eyes investment in heavy industries - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/ran79s

----

Forex reserves seen hitting new highs - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/qan

-----

Vista Land ups notes sale to 4.8 bln pesos - The Manila Times

link.reuters.com/pan79s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 41.7750 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)