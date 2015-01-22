The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has approved the plan of Del
Monte Pacific Ltd to raise as much as $180
million from a stock rights offering to be launched in the
Philippines and Singapore, the Philippine Daily Inquirer
reported, without citing any source. The fund-raising exercise
is part of the company's plan to pare down debt related to its
$1.675 billion acquisition of the consumer food business of
American firm Del Monte Foods, the report said. (bit.ly/1AQ9Svn)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)