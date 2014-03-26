BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc has acquired an additional 40 percent stake in ENK Plc for about 3 billion pesos ($69 million), taking full control of the UK-listed mining holding firm focused on developing its Acoje nickel mining project in the Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. officials are reviewing Venezuela's seizure of General Motors Co's assets in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.