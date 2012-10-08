UPDATE 1-Australia police shoot hostage taker dead; scour for militant links
* Stand-off ends with gunshot wounds for three police officers
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
ZestAir beefs up fleet via Airbus lease - BusinessWorld
----
Philippine bourse listings hit record $4.2 bln - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Marriott to build $300 mln convention center - The Philippine Star
----
Tender for $1.5-bln railway project set for Jan - The Philippine Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Stand-off ends with gunshot wounds for three police officers
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.