Philippine property developer DoubleDragon Properties Inc, a joint venture of Honeystar Holdings Corp of Jollibbee Foods Corp founder Tony Tan Caktiong and Filipino businessman Edgar Sia II, got the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval to conduct an initial public offering, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

