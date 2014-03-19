UPDATE 6-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, seeking to boost trade
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results
The soon-to-be-listed DoubleDragon Properties Inc, a joint venture of Honeystar Holdings Corp of Jollibbee Foods Corp founder Tony Tan Caktiong and Filipino businessman Edgar Sia II, is looking to raise 3 billion pesos ($67 million) from a bond issuance to fund capital expenditures this year, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results
* Group of Fortuna shareholders, advised by Templeton, says price offered by Fortbet in tender for Fortuna shares is significantly below fair value