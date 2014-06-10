DoubleDragon Properties Corp. said its shopping mall operations unit forged a 30-year lease deal with Cebu-based Dunes and Eagle Land Development Corp. as part of its expansion programme in central Philippines, BusinessMirror reported.

CityMall Commercial Centers Inc will build a community mall called Grand CityMall in the downtown Cebu area, its second mall in the province, DoubleDragon said in a statement.

(link.reuters.com/pad99v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)