BRIEF-Artea FY net income group share down at 3.2 million euros
* FY net income group share 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines has raised its export growth forecast for this year to 8 percent from 5 percent, following the lifting of a truck ban in Manila, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* FY net income group share 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)