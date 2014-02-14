Philippine liquor maker Emperador Inc has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Spanish brandy producer Bodega Las Copas S.L for 3.7 billion pesos ($83 million), expanding its business in Spain after recently acquiring more land for vineyards there, BusinessWorld newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/zeg86v)

