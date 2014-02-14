BRIEF-Secure Electronic Technology reports Q3 pre-tax profit 24.9 mln naira
* Q3 gross sales 1.78 billion naira versus 1.90 billion naira year ago
Philippine liquor maker Emperador Inc has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Spanish brandy producer Bodega Las Copas S.L for 3.7 billion pesos ($83 million), expanding its business in Spain after recently acquiring more land for vineyards there, BusinessWorld newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/zeg86v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Q3 gross sales 1.78 billion naira versus 1.90 billion naira year ago
* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves