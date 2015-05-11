BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group says qtrly net profit RMB1.04 bln
* Q1 revenue RMB31.62 billion versus RMB31.01 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pfNdyY) Further company coverage:
Emperador Inc, the Philippines' largest liquor manufacturer, is set to acquire French cognac maker Louis Royer SAS from Japanese spirits giant Suntory Holdings Ltd, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing officials familiar with the "multi-billion peso" deal that may be sealed as early as Wednesday. (bit.ly/1KVRtEx)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Q1 revenue RMB31.62 billion versus RMB31.01 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pfNdyY) Further company coverage:
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on May 8, entered into an equity distribution agreement with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc - Sec Filing