Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Philippine liquor maker Emperador Distillers Inc may borrow as much as 9.6 billion pesos ($219 million) to partially finance its acquisition of Whyte and Mackay Group Ltd, a unit of India's United Spirits Ltd, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported, citing comments by Emperador owner Andrew Tan.
