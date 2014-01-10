Filinvest Group and Changi Airports are confident that
the Department of Transportation and Communications would act
favourably on their petition to disqualify the best bidder for
the 17.5-billion pesos ($392 million) Mactan Cebu international
airport expansion project due to alleged conflict of interest,
the Star reports.
Filinvest and Changi asked to disqualify the tandem of
Megawide Construction Corp - GMR Infrastructure of
India as well as First Philippine Airports Consortium that
includes Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad for violating the
bidding rules. (link.reuters.com/caq85v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 44.6700 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)