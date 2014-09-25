A power unit of Philippine conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp emerged as the highest bidder for the right to manage the output of Mount Apo 1 and 2 geothermal power plants in southern Philippines, Manila Standard Today reported quoting a state agency official.

(bit.ly/1srzFvE)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)