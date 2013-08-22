BRIEF-Dar Al-Thuraya Real Estate FY loss widens
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus loss 606,722 dinars year ago
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Cebu Pacific flights to Australia face delay - The Philippine Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus loss 606,722 dinars year ago
* Colin Stevens Russel and Donald Jeffrey Roberts appointed independent non-executive directors and members of audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares plunge 16 pct; other Turkish banks, lira also hit (Recasts, adds banker comments, context)