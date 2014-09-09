BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Philippine property company Filinvest Land Inc has sought the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval for its planned bond issuance of up to 7 billion pesos ($160.8 million), which will be used to pay debts and finance capital expenditures for the remainder of the year, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1w9of0b)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.5350 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago