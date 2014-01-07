First Metro Investment Corp said it expects to handle about 140 billion pesos ($3 billion) in capital-raising initiatives from the corporate sector, the bulk of which may be made during the first half of the year, BusinessMirror newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/caw75v)

