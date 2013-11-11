Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
Hong Kong-based conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd and its Philippine unit, Metro Pacific Investments Corp, are looking at participating in the first public-private partnership project, a $750 million toll road, in Vietnam, the Philippine Star reported.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.