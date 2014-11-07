Foxconn Technology Group plans to set up operations in the Philippines, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Manila Cultural and Economic Office Chairman Amadeo Perez said the Taiwanese company sought the agency's help to scout for ideal sites in the country, as Foxconn aims to declog production in China and partly spread risks. (bit.ly/1skWzzD)

