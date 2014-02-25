BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Anglo-Swiss mining firm Glencore Xstrata is not abandoning the $5.9-billion Tampakan copper-gold project and remains committed to seeing the venture become operational, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported. ()
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.