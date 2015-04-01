PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Philippines' Globe Telecom Inc and six foreign telecom companies have started constructing a $250 million submarine cable system directly connecting Southeast Asia with the United States, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted a senior Globe official as saying.
The consortium includes PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, RAM Telecom International, Hawaiian Telecom, Teleguam Holdings, GTI Corp and Telkom USA, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.