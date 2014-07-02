Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' No. 2 telecommunications service provider, said it will invest $400 million to expand its 4G Long Term Evaluation coverage over two years, after achieving 100 percent 3G coverage over its entire network, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

