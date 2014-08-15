BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Ramon Ang, president of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp , is expected to seal a deal to acquire a minority stake in broadcasting firm GMA Network Inc by early September, or as soon as "essential" aspects of the transaction have been agreed upon, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted GMA's chief executive as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.