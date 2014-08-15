Ramon Ang, president of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp , is expected to seal a deal to acquire a minority stake in broadcasting firm GMA Network Inc by early September, or as soon as "essential" aspects of the transaction have been agreed upon, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted GMA's chief executive as saying.

