Hershey Chocolate and Confectionery Corp, a unit of Hershey Co , has won a trademark case against a businessman who had sought to register a practically identical brand name, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

In a decision dated Sept. 3, the Bureau of Legal Affairs of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines ruled in favour of Hershey Chocolate in its complaint against Edward Cantor after the latter sought to register the trademark "Hershey" using a logo similar to that of the U.S. company.

