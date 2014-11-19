BRIEF-Department 13 International requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement concerning a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hitachi Ltd is in talks with two Philippine companies to offer information technology solutions and services, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
Mitsuhisa Kajiyoshi, senior vice-president for Information and Communications Technology of unit Hitachi Asia Ltd, said the two Filipino firms are engaged in banking, hospitals and other businesses. (bit.ly/1yQJSAn)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement concerning a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.