International Container Terminal Services Inc signed an agreement on Thursday for a five-year credit facility worth $350 million with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank to fund investments, acquisitions and general operations, BusinessWorld reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)