UPDATE 2-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Adds analyst comment)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
San Miguel to hike capital stock - BusinessWorld
----
Universal Robina eyes Burma - Philippine Star
----
Ayala Land to roll out $2.1 bln projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Adds analyst comment)
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.