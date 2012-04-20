UPDATE 1-Hong Kong, Singapore rivalry hobbling Asia in $100 bln fintech race - lobby group
* Many Asian hubs have launched competing fintech initiatives
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
ICTSI eyes more foreign acquisitions - The Philippine Star
----
Pricing derails sale of GMA to Pangilinan group - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Many Asian hubs have launched competing fintech initiatives
* Unit to grant a loan to borrower bearing interest at a rate of 10% pa for 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: