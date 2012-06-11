INSIGHT-In China, stocks-for-loans under stress as markets slide
SHANGHAI, June 9 A sharp drop in mainly small-cap Chinese stock prices has exposed a new and potentially destabilising pocket of leverage in the world's second-largest economy.
