Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
LG unit eyes deals with Meralco - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
June 9 Regulatory authorities are set to advise blocking U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a report.