UPDATE 5-Saudi, Egypt lead Arab states cutting Qatar ties, Iran blames Trump
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Updates, adds Yemen, Iran)
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
San Miguel targets $5 bln Asian company - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Updates, adds Yemen, Iran)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.