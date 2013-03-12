BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Feng Chen has been appointed as an executive director as well as chief operating officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)