BRIEF-Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB
* Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB; Mead Johnson Nutrition board announces dividend
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB; Mead Johnson Nutrition board announces dividend
OTTAWA, May 31 Canada on Wednesday greeted reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward withdrawal from a pact on climate change by saying it would "keep marching on" with the rest of the world to combat global warming.