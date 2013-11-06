Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is looking to
list San Miguel Brewery Inc as well as its infrastructure, power
and banking units on Manila's stock exchange within the next six
months, its president Ramon Ang said.
San Miguel Brewery voluntarily delisted from the exchange
early this year along with San Miguel Properties Inc for failure
to comply with the 10 percent minimum public float requirement.
(Philippine Daily Inquirer)
