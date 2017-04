Philippine lender China Banking Corp, a unit of the SM Group, has completed the purchase of a controlling stake in unlisted Planters Development Bank for 1.58 billion pesos ($35 million), the Philippine Star newspaper reports. (link.reuters.com/nad26v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)