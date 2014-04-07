Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, plans to increase its presence in the power, infrastructure and education sectors as its expands in the medium term, its chairman and chief executive officer said, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The firm said it has earmarked $1 billion for planned power and infrastructure investments until 2016.

(link.reuters.com/tyj38v)

